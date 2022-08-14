After Fatal Pennsylvania Fire, 2 More Grim Twists

(Newser) – Earlier this month, a house fire killed 10 people in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania. On Saturday, two more events added to the tragedy. Police say that as people gathered for a fundraiser for the victims and families in nearby Berwick, a driver plowed through the crowd, killing one person and injuring 17 others, reports WNEP. Soon after, police say the same driver fatally beat a woman in Nescopeck. It remained unclear whether there was any further connection between the fire, which remains under investigation, and Saturday's fatalities.

There are a "lot of moving parts" in the investigations, says Anthony Petroski of the Pennsylvania State Police. The suspected driver in Saturday's fatalities has been identified as 24-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes of Neospeck, reports the Times Leader of Wilkes Barre. Asked whether Reyes was also a suspect in the fatal fire, Petroski responded, "Not at this time." At least four of those injured Saturday at the fundraiser were in critical condition.

In what the New York Times describes as a "cruel twist," one of the volunteer firefighters who responded to the fatal beating was Harold Baker. He had also responded to the fatal fire, where he learned that his son, daughter, and six other family members were among the 10 people killed. On Saturday, his daughter-in-law and several other relatives were among those injured at the fundraiser. “I haven’t processed the fire yet and now I got to deal with this,” he says. (Read more Pennsylvania stories.)