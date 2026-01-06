Lawyer: Vance Vandalism Wasn't About Politics

An Ohio man accused of smashing windows at Vice President JD Vance's Cincinnati home was acting out of a mental health crisis, not political animus, his lawyer told a judge Tuesday. It "had nothing to do with the specifics of the vice president," said Paul Laufman, attorney for 26-year-old William DeFoor, reports NBC News . Neither Vance nor his wife, Usha, were home when the windows were broken about 12:5am Monday.

"I just don't think there's anything political going on," said Laufman, adding that he spent hours talking with Secret Service about what happened, per WLWT. "This is purely a mental health issue." DeFoor, who faces federal and local charges, had his bond set at $11,000 on Tuesday. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that DeFoor has had previous cases before Hamilton County's mental health court in recent years, including a vandalism charge for breaking windows at a local business in 2024.

According to a federal criminal complaint by FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Gavin Hartsell, DeFoor first tried to smash the windows of a Secret Service vehicle blocking the driveway. An agent shouted "police" and "Secret Service," and ordered him to stop and drop what initially appeared to be a hatchet. Investigators say DeFoor instead used a hammer to shatter multiple glass panels in three large windows at the front of the house, causing more than $28,000 in damage to government-owned security enhancements.