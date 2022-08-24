Man Set to Stand Trial Is Euthanized Instead

(Newser) – Spain permits euthanasia for adults who are experiencing "unbearable suffering" due to incurable conditions—including adults who are accused gunmen awaiting trial, apparently. The BBC reports that Marin Eugen Sabau, 46, has been euthanized in prison, where he has been since allegedly opening fire at his former employer's in December. Three former colleagues at the security services company in Tarragona were wounded, as was a police officer. Officials say Sabau fled the scene and barricaded himself in a house. He was shot several times when police stormed the building and ended up paralyzed.

The Guardian reports he had one leg amputated, was a quadriplegic, and suffered chronic pain but was unable to take painkillers due to his fragile health. Victims protested Sabau's euthanasia request, saying he should stand trial. The courts found Sabau had what the BBC terms a "fundamental right to request euthanasia" and said the judicial system didn't have the authority to take away that right. The constitutional court declined to deliberate on it. El Pais reports he was euthanized Tuesday.