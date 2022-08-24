(Newser) – August 24 is an unusual day in Ukraine: both its Independence Day, which celebrates its now 31-year-old decision to break with the Soviet Union, and the six-month mark of the Russian invasion. President Volodymyr Zelensky gave what CNN calls an "emotional address" to mark the day. "A new nation emerged on February 24 at 4am. Not born, but reborn. A nation that didn't cry, didn't scream, didn't get scared. Didn't run away. Didn't give up. Didn't forget," Zelensky said. Reuters reports he continued, "We will not sit down at the negotiating table out of fear, with a gun pointed at our heads. For us, the most terrible iron is not missiles, aircraft and tanks, but shackles. Not trenches, but fetters." More:

Ghost parade. Independence day events were banned out of concern that Russia will step up attacks on this day. In place of its traditional Kyiv parade, the country held a "ghost parade" of captured Russian tanks and vehicles on the capital's main street, reports the Washington Post. The mangled and rusted vehicles were deposited on Khreshchatyk via crane, with a rep for Zelensky noting "the enemy planned to hold a 'parade' on Khreshchatyk in three days, but it didn't work out. Our armed forces answered back."

On Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed the slow pace of Moscow’s military action was an intentional move designed to minimize civilian casualties—despite Russia's repeated targeting of civilian areas in cities. US financial support. The AP reports the Biden administration is set to announce $3 billion in additional support on Wednesday, and it is support for the long haul. The aid will fund as many as three types of drones and other weapons, ammunition, and equipment that may not materialize for a year or two. The drones in question: hand-launched Puma drones; more robust Scan Eagle surveillance drones, which are launched by catapult; and the British Vampire drone system, which are launched from ships.