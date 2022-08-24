Sanna Marin Apologizes for Topless Photo Taken at Her Home

(Newser) – Sanna Marin's bumpy week isn't ending. Following the hullabaloo around footage that emerged of the Finnish PM partying with friends came this: a photo on TikTok showing two women kissing inside the prime minister’s official summer residence while lifting up their shirts; a "Finland" sign obscured their breasts. The photo was taken during a party last month and published to the account of social media influencer Sabina Särkkä, who is pictured; it has since been removed. Marin does not appear in the photo. The 36-year-old Marin said she invited friends to the seaside home following the Ruisrock music festival on July 8, and that the photo was taken in one of the home's bathrooms, reports the AP.

"I think the picture is not appropriate, I apologize for it. Such a picture should not have been taken," Marin said Tuesday, per the Guardian. She said security had been provided with the names of all the guests in advance. "We were using the sauna facilities and the garden area, but we did not spend time inside the Kesäranta house, although the downstairs guest toilets were in use," Marin said. "That kind of a picture should not have been taken but otherwise, nothing extraordinary happened at the get-together," she added, per the BBC.

The AP reports Marin on Wednesday addressed the events of the last few days, saying, "I do my job. I learn from this. This week has not been easy. It has been difficult. But I want to believe that people look at the work we do, not what we do in our free time." She noted that "I am also human," and pointed out that she has never abandoned her work in order to take time off. She was described as making the comments "with a broken voice and red eyes." (Read more Sanna Marin stories.)