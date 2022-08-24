Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Call It Quits

(Newser) – Another Hollywood couple is calling it quits. Page Six reports Sylvester Stallone's wife, Jennifer Flavin, on Friday filed for divorce. The 76-year-old actor had this to say to TMZ: "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues." Questions have been swirling around the state of the couple's 25-year marriage for the past couple of weeks thanks to some Instagram posts. In a since-deleted one, tattoo artist Zach Perez showed work he had done on Stallone's shoulder—which involved covering up a tattoo of Flavin's face with an image of Stallone's late dog.

For her part, Flavin posted a photo to Instagram on Aug. 10 that shows her posing with the couple's three daughters. The caption: "These girls are my priority nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever." Page Six notes Flavin no longer follows Stallone on Instagram. TMZ reports that in her filing, which was made in Palm Beach County, Fla., the 54-year-old indicates she believes Stallone isn't behaving above-board when it comes to marital assets. TMZ reports the document states, "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."