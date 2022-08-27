Kevin Hart Launches Plant-Based Restaurant

(Newser) – Kevin Hart is entering a new field. The actor-comedian opened a plant-based, fast-food restaurant called Hart House on Thursday in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles, near the city's airport. He wants the new venture to attract fans of plant-based offerings along with those who haven't yet been introduced to that world of healthy eating, the AP reports. "Our business is in the business of feeling good," Hart said in an interview before the restaurant's official opening. "People have a curiosity about plant-based food," he added. "It's something I eat. It’s really good."

The fully plant-based menu includes burgers, salads, fries, iced teas, and a limeade. The restaurant’s milkshakes are made from an oat-and-soy blend. Hart said he wanted to create a healthy space within the fast-food spectrum that's affordable for customers. There are several other plant-based, fast-food options in Los Angeles, but Hart House's approach is to serve quality food with sandwiches and burgers in the $5-$7 price range—less than competitors charge. Hart wants to open six more Hart House restaurants by the end of the year. "This is a new generation and new way of thinking when it comes to food consumption. This is the beginning stages for us. We will continue to get better over time."