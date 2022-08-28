Soldier, 17, Dies After Collapsing During Training

(Newser) – The Army is investigating the death of 17-year-old Pvt. Alyssa Calhoon, who died five days after she collapsed during physical training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. Calhoon and her twin sister Brianna were training for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, NBC reports. Authorities say Calhoon was taken to an off-base hospital after a medical episode during training on Aug. 20, reports People. She died there on Aug. 25 with her family by her bedside, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment said in a statement on Facebook.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier," US Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis said in a statement, per WLTX. "We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved." Fort Jackson is the Army's largest basic combat training center and trains around 50% of soldiers. Calhoon and her sister were both recruited as 42A Human Resource Specialists, per People.