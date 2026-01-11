Buddhist Monks Are on a Very Long Walk in the South

A group of Buddhist monks and their rescue dog are striding single file down country roads and highways across the South, captivating Americans nationwide and inspiring droves of locals to greet them along their route. In their flowing saffron and ocher robes, the men are walking for peace. It's a meditative tradition more common in South Asian countries, and it's resonating now in the US, seemingly as a welcome respite from the conflict, trauma, and politics dividing the nation. Their journey began Oct. 26, 2025, at a Vietnamese Buddhist temple in Texas, and is scheduled to end in mid-February in Washington, DC, where they will ask Congress to recognize Buddha's day of birth and enlightenment as a federal holiday. Beyond promoting peace, their highest priority is connecting with people along the way, reports the AP .

"My hope is, when this walk ends, the people we met will continue practicing mindfulness and find peace," said the Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, the group's soft-spoken leader who is making the trek barefoot. He teaches about mindfulness, forgiveness, and healing at every stop. Preferring to sleep each night in tents pitched outdoors, the monks have been surprised to see their message transcend ideologies, drawing huge crowds into churchyards, city halls, and town squares across six states. Documenting their journey on social media, they—and their dog, Aloka—have racked up millions of followers online. On Saturday, thousands thronged in Columbia, South Carolina, where the monks chanted on the steps of the State House and received a proclamation from the city's mayor, Daniel Rickenmann.

At their stop Thursday in Saluda, South Carolina, Audrie Pearce joined the crowd lining Main Street. She had driven four hours from her village of Little River, and teared up as Pannakara handed her a flower. "There's something traumatic and heart-wrenching happening in our country every day," said Pearce. "They're putting their bodies through such physical torture and yet they radiate peace." Pannakara's feet are now heavily bandaged because he's stepped on rocks, nails, and glass along the way. His practice of mindfulness keeps him joyful despite these injuries, he said.

On Thursday, Becki Gable drove nearly 400 miles from Cullman, Alabama, to catch up with them in Saluda. Raised Methodist, Gable said she wanted some release from the pain of losing her daughter and parents. "I just felt in my heart that this would help me have peace," she said. Gable says she has already taken one of Pannakara's teachings to heart. She's promised herself that each morning, as soon as she awakes, she'd take a piece of paper and write five words on it, just as the monk prescribed. "Today is my peaceful day."