Lawsuit Raises Ugly Allegations About NFL Rookie

(Newser) – Another NFL player is embroiled in disturbing allegations of sexual assault. A lawsuit filed in San Diego on Thursday accuses rookie Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza of participating in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl last year, reports the Los Angeles Times. At the time, Araiza was a star punter—with a nickname of the "Punt God"—at San Diego State. The teen in the lawsuit alleges that Araiza and two San Diego teammates took turns raping her while she was intoxicated for about 90 minutes at an off-campus party in October, per ESPN. The other two accused players are Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko.

None of the men have been arrested or criminally charged, though that could change. Detectives have submitted the results of their investigation to the San Diego County district attorney's office, which will make the call, per the Times. Araiza was drafted by the Bills after the alleged assault and won the position as starting punter this month. The Athletic reports that the Bills were not aware of the allegation when they drafted Araiza, but they were aware of it when they cut another punter and named Araiza the starter. The team declined to comment, citing the ongoing legal issues.

An attorney for the 22-year-old Araiza denied the allegation. "It's a shakedown because he's now with the Buffalo Bills," says Kerry Armstrong, adding that "there is no doubt in my mind" he is innocent. The alleged victim says that she was "inebriated" when she arrived at the party and that Araiza, aware she was in high school, gave her a drink that she believes was drugged. In the suit, the teen recalls drifting in and out of consciousness during the alleged assault, and she went to police the following day. Detectives had her make a phone call to Araiza, during which he acknowledged having sex with her and advised her to get tested for STDs, according to the lawsuit.