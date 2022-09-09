(Newser) – If you think you're going to have a hard time remembering to call Charles "king" instead of "prince" from here on out (don't forget the "III"!), try to master that soon, because a number of other royal titles are about to undergo a shift. Here's how the name game is set to play out for the other royals in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death:



Camilla: Charles' wife will now be known as Queen Consort, which, per USA Today, is simply a "fancy name for the wife of a reigning king." Fox News notes that when Camilla married Charles in 2005, it was announced she'd one day be called Princess Consort if Charles ever became king, out of respect to his deceased ex-wife, Princess Diana. Queen Elizabeth changed her mind on that earlier this year, noting she wanted Camilla to have the Queen Consort title. If you want to call her Queen Camilla, though, that's said to be acceptable, too. (Read much more on the Queen Consort's role here.)

Charles' wife will now be known as Queen Consort, which, per USA Today, is simply a "fancy name for the wife of a reigning king." Fox News notes that when Camilla married Charles in 2005, it was announced she'd one day be called Princess Consort if Charles ever became king, out of respect to his deceased ex-wife, Princess Diana. Queen Elizabeth changed her mind on that earlier this year, noting she wanted Camilla to have the Queen Consort title. If you want to call her Queen Camilla, though, that's said to be acceptable, too. (Read much more on the Queen Consort's role here.) William and Kate: The man who's now next in line to the throne and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, are currently known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Their new joint title, per Fox: the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. The Cornwall title, which is typically held by the eldest son of the reigning monarch, was handed down to William from Charles as of Thursday, per People.