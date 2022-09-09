(Newser) – In 2016, as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump lobbed barbs at each other in the lead-up to the election that November, Clinton's daughter, Chelsea, noted in an interview that, despite their parents' apparent antipathy, she would consider teaming up with Ivanka Trump to do a "daughters summit." "Would you consider her a friend?" Matt Lauer asked Chelsea at the time, to which she replied, "Absolutely." A lot can happen in six years, though, and that friendship has long been kaput—at least according to the younger Clinton, who appeared on Thursday's edition of What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Bravo, per Insider.

Clinton noted to Cohen that even though Ivanka hadn't been the kind of friend she'd phone if she sought advice about her kids, or if she had a major decision to make and needed someone to bounce ideas off of, they were "definitely friends" before the 2016 election took place. After that, however, Ivanka "went to the dark side," Clinton said, adding that she hadn't spoken to Ivanka since the month her mother lost to Donald Trump. Clinton had made similar remarks to Cohen in 2020, when she mentioned that she didn't want to pal around with anyone "who is not only complicit but actively taking part in this administration's everyday collision of cruelty and incompetence."

"I don't think [Ivanka and then-President Trump] are the same by any standard," Clinton said at the time. "But I think she's more than complicit. I don't want to be friends with someone like that." Clinton was on Cohen's show along with her mother to promote their Apple TV+ series Gutsy, and Cohen had his own revelation, though it was directed toward the older Clinton. "Every time I see you, Secretary Clinton, I think [of when] I had a wonderful liaison with one of your Secret Service agents in the '90s," he admitted, per Yahoo Entertainment. "When you were first lady." Hillary Clinton's response: "TMI!"