Charles Is Already King After Queen's Death

(Newser) – The man the world has always known as Prince Charles is King Charles III now. Under the rules of the British monarchy, “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies," per the AP. Which means that Charles' ascension to the throne was automatic upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. However, it could be some time before his ceremonial coronation takes place.

Charles is 73. His 40-year-old son William is now heir to the throne, notes Metro. Charles' wife, Camilla, for the record, is now officially known as the "Queen Consort." If William becomes king, his wife would become Queen Catherine. After William, the line of succession to the throne is, in order, his 9-year-son Prince George, then 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, then 4-year-old son Prince Louis.