Russia Strikes Dam Near Zelensky's Hometown

(Newser) – In what Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky said was an attempt to exact revenge for recent Ukrainian military successes, Russian missiles hit a reservoir dam near his hometown Wednesday, causing extensive flooding. The Guardian reports that in an address late Wednesday, Zelensky switched to speaking Russian to denounce the attack on the dam near Kryvyi Rih. "You are weaklings who fight civilians," Zelensky said. "Scoundrels who, having escaped from the battlefield, are trying to do harm from somewhere far away." He described Russia as a "terrorist state" and said the dam had no military value.

Authorities in the central Ukraine city, which had a prewar population of around 600,000, said a river overflowed its banks after Russian missiles hit the dam and some houses were flooded, but the situation was brought under control early Thursday, the BBC reports. Earlier Wednesday, Zelensky made a surprise visit to a flag-raising ceremony in the newly liberated city of Izium in northeast Ukraine. Reuters reports that his office said Zelensky's car collided with a private vehicle after he returned to Kyiv. "The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found," a Zelensky spokesman said.