NASA Did a Number On the Asteroid It Hit

UPDATE

Mar 20, 2024 9:55 AM CDT

It's safe to say NASA's test of whether an asteroid could be nudged off a collision path with Earth was a success. The DART spacecraft's impact with the asteroid Dimorphos not only shaved 33 minutes and 15 seconds off the time it takes to circle its parent asteroid—it also changed the entire shape of the orbit, according to a study published Tuesday in the Planetary Science Journal. It went from a roughly symmetrical "oblate spheroid," or a sphere squashed from the top, to a "triaxial ellipsoid," resembling the shape of a watermelon. (See a visual here.) In other words, "DART's effect on the asteroid greatly exceeded the minimum expectations," NASA says. DART is "showing us the pathway to an asteroid-deflection technology," adds NASA scientist Tom Statler.

Oct 11, 2022 5:13 PM CDT

A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test. The space agency attempted the test two weeks ago to see if in the future a killer rock could be nudged out of Earth's way, per the AP. "This mission shows that NASA is trying to be ready for whatever the universe throws at us," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during a briefing at NASA headquarters in Washington. The DART spacecraft carved a crater into the asteroid Dimorphos on Sept. 26, hurling debris out into space and creating a cometlike trail of dust and rubble stretching several thousand miles.