Herschel Walker Gets 'Erection' Trending

Herschel Walker was talking about his upcoming runoff election on Fox News on Tuesday but the result was a whole bunch of "erection" jokes on Twitter. The word had slipped out of the Georgia Senate candidate's mouth and was soon trending on the social media site. "This election is about more than Herschel Walker," said the Republican candidate who is polling "slightly behind" Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, per Yahoo. "This erection is about the people," he continued, as Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, who were sitting on either side of him, nodded along.

"His is apparently for a lot of people," tweeted Ron Filipkowski, a former Marine and state and federal prosecutor. "Walker is now a schlong-shot at best," added journalist and political commentator Keith Olbermann. The slip came after a woman who says Walker pushed her to have an abortion and ultimately drove her to the clinic in 1993 challenged the former football star, who has called for an abortion ban, to an in-person meeting, per the Daily Beast. The woman, who is remaining anonymous, also brought forth letters, audio recordings, and diary entries to back up the alleged relationship, which Walker denies.

In a voicemail, a voice alleged to be Walker's says, "This is your stud farm calling, you big sex puppy you," per the Guardian. In diary entries, the woman wrote that Walker said the pregnancy was "probably his 'fault' si2nce he had very high levels of testosterone" and he "thinks that by not having the baby we do have a future chance for happiness." "Voters can make their own decision. All I can do is tell the truth," the woman said. "I'm done with this foolishness," Walker responded. "I've already told people this is a lie and I'm not going to entertain it." Another woman has alleged Walker paid for her to have an abortion in 2009. (Read more Herschel Walker stories.)