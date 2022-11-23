Multiple Victims in Shooting at a Virginia Walmart

Police in Virginia say multiple people were killed and injured Tuesday night in a shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart. WAVY reports the shooting was reported at 10:12pm at a supercenter location off Battlefield Boulevard. While the death toll remains unclear, the New York Times reports police rep Leo Kosinski said there are believed to be fewer than 10 fatalities, and the unnamed shooter is among the dead. Kosinski said the responding officers found "multiple fatalities and multiple injured" upon entering the store. (Read more mass shootings stories.)