Multiple Victims in Shooting at a Virginia Walmart

Death toll is unclear
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 22, 2022 11:32 PM CST
Multiple People Killed in Virginia Walmart Shooting
File photo of a Walmart.   (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Police in Virginia say multiple people were killed and injured Tuesday night in a shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart. WAVY reports the shooting was reported at 10:12pm at a supercenter location off Battlefield Boulevard. While the death toll remains unclear, the New York Times reports police rep Leo Kosinski said there are believed to be fewer than 10 fatalities, and the unnamed shooter is among the dead. Kosinski said the responding officers found "multiple fatalities and multiple injured" upon entering the store. (Read more mass shootings stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X