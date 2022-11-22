The Washington Post has discovered why the background of 22-year-old Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich is so barren of details. It turns out that Aldrich changed his name at age 15, the Post reports. He was born Nicholas Brink to parents Aaron and Laura Brink of Orange, California, in 2000, and the couple split a year later. Why Aldrich changed his name isn't clear, though the newspaper notes that not long before his 16th birthday, he'd been "the target of a particularly vicious bout of online bullying in which insulting accusations" were posted online about him.

Another notable incident in his childhood: When he was 12, his mother (under her maiden name of Laura Voepel) was arrested on suspicion of arson and later convicted of a lesser charge related to the incident. Last year, Aldrich himself was arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat in his mother's neighborhood, then charged with kidnapping and felony menacing, though the charges appear to have been dropped for reasons that are unclear. CNN has video from the incident of a man purported to be Aldrich, ranting about police. (It's not clear why that incident didn't trigger the state's red flag laws on gun ownership.)