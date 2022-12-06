Canada has stricter gun laws than the United States, and after the April 2020 massacre in Nova Scotia—the country's deadliest mass shooting ever, with 22 fatally shot—Bill C-21 came into existence. It seeks to ban the purchase and import of handguns and "assault-style" guns across the nation. Conservatives have pushed back, and a recently added amendment to the bill has reinvigorated that criticism and even spurred an NHL hockey player to slam Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The BBC reports that the change would expand the definition of a prohibited firearm to include "a rifle or shotgun that is capable of discharging center-fire ammunition in a semi-automatic manner and that is designed to accept a detachable cartridge magazine with a capacity greater than five cartridges of the type for which the firearm was originally designed." Canadian hunters, farmers, and target shooters complain that expanded definition would impact them by covering nearly all semi-automatic weapons. Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price took to Instagram to share his displeasure.

"I love my family, I love my country and I care for my neighbor," Carey Price wrote Saturday, showing himself sporting camo wear and holding a shotgun, per CTV News. "I am not a criminal or a threat to society." He then went after Trudeau personally, noting that what the prime minister "is trying to do is unjust." Advocates for the bill, however, which also ups penalties for gun smuggling and trafficking and is currently before a parliamentary committee, say the proposed law will keep assault weapons from entering Canada. "If the amendment is not adopted, it's game over for us," the mother of a 1989 shooting victim says, per the BBC. (Read more Canada stories.)