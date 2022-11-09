Egg Scare Again Disrupts King Charles' Walkabout

UPDATE

Dec 6, 2022 1:25 PM CST

King Charles' protection officers briefly hustled him away from crowds Tuesday after police said an egg was thrown in his direction for the second time in a month. A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of common assault, Bedfordshire police said. The monarch was greeting the public in the streets of the English town of Luton at the time, the BBC reports. After the interruption to his walkabout, per the Guardian, Charles returned to shaking hands in a different area. He made several stops in Luton and rode its new cable-drawn airport shuttle.

Nov 9, 2022 7:38 AM CST

British police say a man was detained Wednesday after appearing to throw eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York. The incident happened as the monarch and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city. Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple, reports the AP.

Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain's PA news agency reported that he shouted “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained. His shouts were met with chants of "God save the king," and "shame on you," per the BBC. Charles and Camilla also are due to visit the city’s cathedral, York Minster, and unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.