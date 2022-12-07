Polygamous Leader Had 'Wives' as Young as 9: FBI

The leader of a polygamous sect near the Arizona-Utah border had more than 20 "wives," including children, according to an FBI affidavit filed Friday in federal court. Samuel Rappylee Bateman, a 46-year-old self-described "prophet" and former leader of a branch of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, was arrested over the summer in Arizona and is in federal custody in the state on charges of obstruction of justice related to him allegedly asking followers to delete a phone app he used to communicate with them and his "wives," the Washington Post reports. He also faces state-level child abuse charges. Nine girls who were in Bateman's custody were removed and placed in state custody when he was arrested, and last week eight of them ran away from their group homes. They were found at an Airbnb in Washington state Thursday, and the affidavit was filed the next day, NBC News reports.

The affidavit says there is probable cause Bateman participated in sex crimes with minors, some of whom were allegedly transported across state lines for that purpose, though he is not currently charged with any such crimes. More of what it reveals: