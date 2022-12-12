King Charles Releases First Christmas Card

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, didn't offer a roundup of family news in their Christmas card this year—but if they had, "became King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort" would surely have been top of the list. Their card featured a photo taken by award-winning photographer Samir Hussein at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in Scotland on Sept. 3, five days before Queen Elizabeth II died and Charles automatically became king, Today reports. The card's message is brief: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

The photo captures a moment that the then-Prince of Wales and his wife "may look back on with particular affection," according to the Telegraph, though sources tell the newspaper that it was chosen simply because they liked it. During the Royal Highland Gathering event, an annual event the queen was too ill to attend, young Highland dancers presented the couple with heather posies, the BBC reports. A sprig can be seen in Camilla's buttonhole in the Christmas card photo. On Christmas Day, TV and radio in Britain will broadcast a royal Christmas message from a king for the first time since 1951. Queen Elizabeth II delivered the annual message throughout her 70-year reign. (Read more King Charles III stories.)