US /
jobs

Here Are the 10 Most Stressful Jobs in America

Urologist tops the Occupational Information Network's rankings
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 12, 2022 12:55 PM CST
Here Are the 10 Most Stressful Jobs in America
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Paul Bradbury)

Think your job is stressful? Unless you're a urologist yourself, don't complain to a urologist. That's because that job tops the Occupational Information Network's ranking of nearly 900 jobs in terms of stress levels. USA Today notes that the occupations that cause the most chest-tightening are all over the map salarywise, with high-paying jobs like urologists' lined up alongside lower-paying ones. Read on to see the 10 most stressful jobs, along with their median annual salaries:

  1. Urologists; $208,000
  2. Film and video editors; $62,680
  3. Anesthesiologist assistants; $121,530
  4. Judges and magistrates; $148,030
  5. Telephone operators; $37,630
  6. Acute care nurses; $77,600
  7. Obstetricians and gynecologists; $208,000
  8. Public safety telecommunicators; $46,670
  9. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers; $39,230
  10. Nurse anesthetists; $195,610
Where does your job fall on the list? (Read more jobs stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X