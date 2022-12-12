Here Are the 10 Most Stressful Jobs in America

Think your job is stressful? Unless you're a urologist yourself, don't complain to a urologist. That's because that job tops the Occupational Information Network's ranking of nearly 900 jobs in terms of stress levels. USA Today notes that the occupations that cause the most chest-tightening are all over the map salarywise, with high-paying jobs like urologists' lined up alongside lower-paying ones. Read on to see the 10 most stressful jobs, along with their median annual salaries:
- Urologists; $208,000
- Film and video editors; $62,680
- Anesthesiologist assistants; $121,530
- Judges and magistrates; $148,030
- Telephone operators; $37,630
- Acute care nurses; $77,600
- Obstetricians and gynecologists; $208,000
- Public safety telecommunicators; $46,670
- First-line supervisors of retail sales workers; $39,230
- Nurse anesthetists; $195,610
