Another entry in the every-vote-counts lesson book: A recount in Massachusetts has decided a state House race for Democrat Kristin Kassner by a single vote, reports WGBH. The official tally: 11,763 to 11,762. Before the recount, Republican incumbent Lenny Mirra actually led by 10 votes, but Kassner made that up with one to spare, per the Guardian. The outcome isn't quite a done deal yet, however, because Mirra plans a legal challenge, according to the Boston Globe.

"Some [ballots] were filled out in pencil, some were filled out with different colored ink, some had stray marks," he says. "Some had a name written in the write-in [spot] and then an oval filled out." He wants a court to take a closer look. Kassner, for her part, says "we are not suspicious of anything that ever happened," per CBS News. The recount "was just really just to ensure that, between humans and machines, we really caught every vote that was counted," she adds, calling the outcome "a true test of democracy." (Read more Massachusetts stories.)