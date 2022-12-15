Exploding Gift From Ukraine Injures Poland's Police Chief

A gift from Ukrainian officials to Poland's top police official apparently went wrong Wednesday when it exploded upon opening. Gen. Jaroslaw Szymczyk was hurt in his headquarters in Warsaw, the BBC reports, by a package from a top official in Ukraine's police and state emergency services after a visit from Szymczyk a few days before. Poland's Interior Ministry did not say what the gift was, but local reports called it a grenade launcher. The chief was hospitalized for observation; a civilian employee also injured did not require hospital treatment.

Poland has referred the case to prosecutors after asking for but not receiving an explanation from Ukraine, per MSN. The two nations are allies, and Poland has been supportive since the Russian invasion of its neighbor in February, providing military and humanitarian aid and taking in Ukrainian refugees, per the AP. (Read more Poland stories.)