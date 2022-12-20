Taliban Just Banned Women From Universities

Women in Afghanistan can no longer attend college, according to a new decree from the Taliban government. The nation's education minister issued the order in a letter to all public and private universities, reports the AFP. “You all are informed to implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice,” said the letter from Neda Mohammad Nadeem. It's a continuation of strict new gender rules put in place by the Taliban since its takeover of the country last year.

The government had already banned most Afghan teen girls from attending secondary school, meaning the numbers entering university were already on the decline. And women who did make it to university had to be taught by either women or old men, according to the Taliban's rules. The move will further alienate the country, notes the BBC, given that the US and other Western nations say they won't recognize the government until advances are made in women's education. Last month, authorities also banned women from parks in the capital of Kabul, per the AP.