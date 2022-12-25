In Idaho Killings, Professor Sues a Tarot Card Reader

Police still have no idea who killed four University of Idaho students last month. But a TikTok personality has begun publicly blaming the head of the school's history department—based not on evidence but on her readings of tarot cards, reports NBC News. As a result, the history professor has just sued for defamation. TikToker Ashley Guillard began posting scores of videos on Nov. 24 claiming that professor Rebecca Scofield ordered the killings. After two cease-and-desist letters from Scofield were ignored, the professor filed suit on Wednesday in Idaho District Court, per the Washington Post.

“Professor Scofield has never met Guillard,” says the complaint. “She does not know her. She does not know why Guillard picked her to repeatedly falsely accuse of ordering the tragic murders and being involved with one of the victims. Professor Scofield does know that she has been harmed by the false TikToks and false statements.” Guillard claims that Scofield had been in a same-sex relationship with one of the victims and didn't want people to know. Scofield says that's nuts and that she had never even met any of the victims.

Guillard maintains that her cards first told her that a professor was involved, and subsequent readings narrowed it down to Scofield. She claims the professor got another student to do the killing, per Law & Crime. “Having my gift or my ability, I know what I know,” Guillard tells the Post. The lawsuit is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. Police may have had it in mind when they warned against misinformation that was "stoking community fears and spreading false facts." (A recovered vehicle turned out to be a dead end.)