King Charles Evicts Andrew

Looks like Prince Andrew is homeless for the holidays. Or at least as homeless as someone cleaved to the British taxpayer's purse strings by birthright can be: Big brother King Charles III wasted little time in his nascent reign in kicking Andrew out of Buckingham Palace, reports the Independent. Andrew, currently eighth in line to the throne, will no longer be allowed to use the building, maintain an office there, or use the address for correspondence.

The Independent notes that prior to stepping down as a senior working royal in 2019, Andrew maintained an office and several staff at Buckingham. The noted Jeffrey Epstein pal will presumably continue to subsist at the 31-bedroom Royal Lodge at the Windsor estate, notes the Sun; People reports that Andrew was spotted with the rest of the royal family on their annual Christmas walk Sunday at Sandringham.

Meanwhile, Charles gave his first Christmas address as king on Sunday, per the AP. “Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones,” said Charles, whose mother, the queen, died earlier this year after 70 years on the throne. “We feel their absence that every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition.” (Read more Prince Andrew stories.)