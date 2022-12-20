Abandoned Vehicle Could Be Clue in Idaho Murders

Police in Eugene, Oregon, say they are investigating an abandoned vehicle that could be linked to the unsolved murders of four University of Idaho students. The white Hyundai Elantra was found on a street corner with no license plate and front-end damage, Law & Crime reports. Investigators in Moscow, Idaho, said earlier this month that they were seeking information on a white Hyundai Elantra made between 2011 and 2013 that was seen near the off-campus home where the students were killed in the early hours of Nov. 13. They later said they had received an "overwhelming" number of tips confirming that the vehicle was in the area at the time of the killings, making the occupant somebody they definitely want to speak to.

Eugene is more than 750 miles from Moscow, and it's not clear whether this vehicle is the one investigators are seeking, Law & Crime notes. Police in Moscow say they have been going through a list of 22,000 vehicles that fit the criteria. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Monday that investigators have received more than 10,000 tips and they don't plan to slow the pace of the investigation over the holidays, reports the Idaho Statesman. Investigators say Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, were probably killed with a large fixed-blade knife, but no weapon has been recovered.

Fry said investigators are still seeking information on the Hyundai. "What we're asking is that anybody else who still hasn’t sent in a tip, if you own one, or if you know somebody who was driving one the day before or the day after, to please send that tip in," he said. Local police in Moscow are being assisted by state police and the FBI, which has increased the number of agents assigned to the case from 46 to 60. (Read more University of Idaho stories.)