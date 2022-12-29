Hole Found in Duct Over Female Locker Room in Toledo Fire Station

Officials start investigations and check all department buildings for tampering
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 28, 2022 6:47 PM CST
Fire Officials Check for Holes in Ducts Over Women's Lockers
Stock photo   (Getty/Vladdeep)

An Ohio fire department is checking all of its station houses and other buildings after a hole was discovered in ductwork running over one of its women's locker rooms. It's not clear whether a recording device was found in the duct, Fox News reports. Assistant Fire Chief John Kaminski emailed Toledo Fire Department employees last week that a duct had been tampered with. It's not clear whether a recording device was found. "Every employee should be able to come to work without the fear of the invasion of their privacy," Kaminski wrote.

Toledo's fire and police departments have launched disciplinary and criminal investigations, assisted by the police forensics unit, Kaminski's memo says. The altered duct at Station 13 has been repaired. The department is responsible for 17 other fire stations, as well as additional buildings, per WTOL. "Any department violations or criminal activity found as a result of this investigation will not be tolerated and will be dealt with swiftly and severely," a spokesperson said. (Read more Toledo, Ohio stories.)

