Somehow, a Driver Survived This Crash

Looking at these images from a car accident last week along a Connecticut highway, your first thought will likely be, "Well, that doesn't look good." Officials from a local fire department near Hartford, however, say the driver is A-OK, despite a guardrail that impaled the car and coursed right through the entire vehicle. Fox News notes the "stunning" photos and video that emerged after the Monday accident along Interstate 384 in Manchester, near Hartford, showing a mangled car destroyed by the long stretch of guardrail.

After the car apparently hit the steel guardrail, it "caused the guardrail to separate and then [impale] the vehicle," Manchester Fire Rescue EMS says in a Facebook post. The guardrail then "traveled through the passenger compartment, between both front seats and then exited the rear, extending approximately 20 ft beyond it."

The agency adds that "miraculously, the occupant suffered only minor injuries." Paramedics transported the driver to a nearby hospital. Commenters were in awe at the carnage, and at the driver walking away relatively unscathed. "It looks like it came from a movie!" one remarked. Another noted, "That's one you have to see to believe." (Read more car crash stories.)