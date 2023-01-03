Brazil Gives George Santos Bad News

On the eve of George Santos getting sworn in to Congress despite the massive controversy swirling around him, more bad news for the Representative-elect. Santos, who is already being investigated by both local and federal prosecutors after questions were raised about alleged lies he told while campaigning, will now also be under investigation—again—in Brazil, the New York Times reports. In its exposé on Santos, the Times revealed that it had discovered evidence of a fraud case against Santos in Brazil, and now law enforcement authorities in the country say they are reopening that case. Santos has recently denied breaking any laws in any country, but the Times notes that years back, he confessed to the Brazil incident.

When he was 19 in 2008, Santos allegedly used a stolen checkbook and a fake name to buy almost $700 worth of products from a clothing store in Niterói. The following year, he allegedly wrote on a Brazilian social network that he "screwed up" but wanted to repay the shop owner. The year after that, he and his mother allegedly admitted to police Santos had stolen the checkbook and used it to buy things fraudulently. A charge against Santos was approved in 2011 and he was ordered to respond, but ultimately the case was suspended because police couldn't locate him after he settled in the US. Now that Brazil knows where he is, a spokesperson for the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor’s office says the case will proceed whether he presents a defense or not; if convicted, he could be sentenced to jail.

But such a conviction wouldn't disqualify him from holding office, the Times notes. In a statement, his lawyer says, "I am in the process of engaging local counsel to address this alleged complaint against my client." The Guardian reports "bipartisan outrage" is increasing as Santos prepares to take office Tuesday, with even Republicans suggesting he consider stepping aside. The latest allegations against Santos come from a former boyfriend, who started dating Santos when the boyfriend was 18 and Santos was 26 and still married to a woman. He now says Santos lied to him about his job, among other things. (Read more George Santos stories.)