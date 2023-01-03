The Masters Makes Comical Invitation Gaffe

Invite sent to the wrong Scott Stallings, instead of the pro golfer
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 3, 2023 6:24 AM CST
Scott Stallings of Tennessee is the 54th-ranked golfer in the world. Scott Stallings of Georgia appears to be more of your garden-variety weekend duffer. The first Scott Stallings played well enough this year to earn an invitation to the Masters, but it was the second Scott Stallings who actually received his invitation, reports ESPN. In a tweet, the pro golfer explained that he had been regularly checking his mailbox for his invite when he received a message on Instagram from the second Stallings.

"Hi Scott," the man wrote. "My name is Scott Stallings as well and I'm from [Georgia]. My wife's name is Jennifer too! ... I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I'm [100%] sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! [Nowhere] near your level." The pro golfer says he once owned a business that had an office near where the man lives, which might explain the gaffe, per the AP. The tale has a happy ending: The first Stallings is giving the second Stallings practice-round tickets to the tournament and will take him out to dinner in Augusta. (Read more The Masters stories.)

