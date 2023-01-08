Bolsonaro Backers Storm Government Buildings

Supporters of defeated former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brazil's Congress on Sunday, demanding that the military restore the far-right politician to power. Hundreds of people breached security barriers and broke into the building, Deutsche Welle reports, as police tried to keep them out with tear gas. Brazilian media displayed photos showing the mobs in Brasilia also broke into the Supreme Court and the Planalto Presidential Palace, per CNN. Bolsonaro lost the presidential election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was inaugurated a week ago. Lula was on an official trip out of the capital on Sunday, per the BBC.

The three buildings, representing Brazil's three branches of government, are connected through Three Powers square. Brazilian TV aired footage of the attackers in the palace, per the AP. Bolsonaro, who left Brazil for Florida before Lula took office, did not immediately comment on the violence—evocative of the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. Aides to former President Donald Trump have met with Bolsonaro's aides since Brazil's election, per the Insider, and Steve Bannon recommended contesting the results of the Oct. 30 vote. Like Trump, Bolsonaro has not conceded the election. Brazil's justice minister tweeted Sunday that reinforcements are on the way to stop the invasion. "This absurd attempt to impose their will by force will not prevail," said Justice Minister Flavio Dino posted. (Read more Brazil stories.)