Classified Documents Were Found in Biden's Garage

It turns out the latest batch of out-of-place classified documents tied to President Biden were found in his garage. The president's lawyers searched Biden's two Delaware homes following the discovery of classified documents at an office Biden kept in Washington and discovered "a small number of additional Obama-Biden Administration records with classified markings" within the garage of Biden's Wilmington home, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said Thursday. Another one-page document was found "in an adjacent room," Sauber said, adding the Justice Department was "immediately notified" and took possession of the records, per the AP. The lawyers’ search has now concluded, per Axios.

Biden appeared at the White House on Thursday to deliver remarks about the economy, and a reporter pressed him on the wisdom of storing such documents in the same location as a prized car. “My Corvette’s in a locked garage, so it’s not like it’s sitting out on the street," he said, per the New York Times. “I’m going to get a chance to speak on this soon, God willing,” he added amid reporters' shouted questions. “We’re going to see all this unfold.” (Earlier, classified documents were found in an office of a think tank Biden used after serving as vice president.)