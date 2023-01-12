Now Biden Is the Focus of a Special Counsel

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at President Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office in Washington. The announcement followed Biden's acknowledgement Thursday morning that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his personal library, along with other documents found in his garage, per the AP. It was disclosed on Monday that sensitive documents were found at the office of his former institute in Washington.

Robert Hur, the former Trump-appointed US attorney in Maryland, will lead the investigation. The appointment of yet another special counsel to investigate the handling of classified documents is a remarkable turn of events, legally and politically, for a Justice Department that has spent months looking into the retention by Donald Trump of more than 300 documents with classification markings found at the former president’s Florida estate. Though the situations are factually and legally different, the discovery of classified documents at two separate locations tied to Biden—as well as the appointment of a new special counsel—would almost certainly complicate any prosecution that the department might bring against Trump.

Richard Sauber, a special counsel to the president, said a “small number” with classified markings were found in a storage space in Biden's garage in Wilmington, with one document being located in an adjacent room. Biden later revealed that the other location was his personal library. New House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said of the latest news: “I think Congress has to investigate this."