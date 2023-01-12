Russia Releases Another Detained American

Russia has released a US Navy veteran who'd been detained for nine months, reports the Washington Post. The name Taylor Dudley of Lansing, Michigan, may not ring a bell, however, because the 35-year-old's family had largely kept his case under the public radar, per CNN. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson led negotiations through his Richardson Center for Global Engagement. Terms weren't disclosed, but Russia doesn't appear to have demanded the release of a Russian prisoner in exchange, as was the case in the recent releases of Americans Brittney Griner and Trevor Reed.

"It is significant that despite the current environment between our two countries, the Russian authorities did the right thing by releasing Taylor," Richardson said in a statement, per ABC News. By CNN's account, Dudley attended a music festival in Poland in April and afterward crossed into the province of Kaliningrad, which is located between Poland and Lithuania but governed by Russia. It remains unclear why Dudley crossed the border. In his statement, Richardson said he continues to try to win the freedom of Paul Whelan, another American detained in Russia. (Read more Russia stories.)