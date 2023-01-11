In Another Spot, Biden Aides Find More Classified Documents

Aides to President Biden have found more out-of-place classified documents, somewhere other than the office where the first batch was discovered. They've been looking for such files since documents were spotted in November in an office Biden once kept at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, NBC News reports. Information unreported so far includes the number of documents in the second find, their classification level, and where they were discovered. Administration officials and the Justice Department, which is looking into the matter, did not immediately comment.

The House Oversight Committee has told the White House that it wants to see the documents that had been left in his Penn Biden Center office. A letter to administration officials also asked for information including a list of people with access to that office and the security clearance status of the president's lawyers to handled the documents. A subpoena was not involved, per ABC News. "The Committee is concerned that President Biden has compromised sources and methods with his own mishandling of classified documents," Republican Rep. James Comer wrote. (Biden said Tuesday that he was "surprised" by the find.)