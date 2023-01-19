Former drug cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman arrived in the US six years ago today after he was extradited from Mexico—and while he's apparently desperate to return to his homeland, a sentence of life plus 30 years in federal prison is standing in the way. CBS News reports that Guzman has sent a message to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that his lawyers describe as an "SOS." Guzman is incarcerated at the ADX Florence "Supermax" federal prison in Colorado, and his lawyers say the 65-year-old is struggling with harsh conditions, including isolation and a lack of sunlight.

Guzman, saying he's suffering "psychological torment" in the American prison, wants to return to Mexico to face outstanding charges there and complete his sentence in a Mexican prison under an arrangement between the US and Mexico that allows transfers under certain circumstances, lawyers say. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday that he doesn't see "any possibilities" for Guzman to return to Mexico, where he escaped from prison twice, but he noted that he would review it with the prosecutor's office. Obrador said Wednesday that "we will review" the request, the AP reports. "You always have to keep the door open when it comes to human rights," he said. (Earlier this month, 29 people were killed in clashes between cartel fighters and Mexican troops after one of Guzman's sons was arrested.)