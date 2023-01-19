Alec Baldwin will face criminal charges in the fatal 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set. Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for firing the shot that killed Hutchins on the set of Rust, prosecutors in Santa Fe, New Mexico, said Thursday, reports CNN. The movie's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed—the person responsible for setting up the film's supposedly safe weapons—will face the same charges. And assistant director David Halls signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, per the AP.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges," said New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, per Reuters. "On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice." The next step is a preliminary hearing for each of them to determine whether their cases should go to trial, per the New York Post. That must happen within the next 60 days. (Read more Alec Baldwin stories.)