Body of Missing Boy, 4, Found With Dog by His Side

Jan 2, 2026 6:57 PM CST

A missing 4-year-old boy has been found dead in Alabama, around two miles from his father's home. Johnathan Boley's dog, Buck, was found alive next to his body, WIAT reports. Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith said there were no signs of foul play. He said Johnathan apparently wandered off into a wooded area while playing with his brother Wednesday morning, reports AL.com. "Like so many of you across our community, we're devastated by this news," the sheriff said. "Johnathan was an adventurous boy and loved the outdoors."

The boy's father, 40-year-old Jameson Kyle Boley, was arrested on charges unrelated to the disappearance after explosives were found during the search. According to court documents, he also faces two counts of chemical endangerment of a child, reports AL.com. Court documents say Johnathan and his 6-year-old brother "had the opportunity" to be exposed to methamphetamine.

Jan 2, 2026 5:31 AM CST

Authorities in northern Alabama are searching for a 4-year-old boy who vanished from a rural area on New Year's Eve. Johnathan Everett Boley was last seen around 11:30am Wednesday near Highway 195 in a wooded section of Jasper, about 40 miles northwest of Birmingham, state officials said. Sheriff Nick Smith said authorities were told that the boy, described as white with blond hair and blue eyes, was with the family dog when he disappeared, NBC News reports. Johnathan was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse shirt, black pants, and Paw Patrol shoes. Smith said the father told police the boy is 5 years old, but family members told WTVM that Johnathan is 4.