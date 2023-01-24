Another California Mass Shooting Leaves 7 Dead

Less than two days after the mass shooting in Monterey Park that killed 11, another mass shooting in California left 7 dead Monday afternoon. Shootings took place at two separate locations about a mile apart in Half Moon Bay, a coastal community in the northern part of the state, and police say the suspected gunman, 67-year-old Zhao Chunli, drove between the two sites, the New York Times reports. The victims were Chinese farmworkers, NBC Bay Area reports. Some workers lived at one of the locations where shootings took place, and children were present during the violence. "For children to witness this is unspeakable," San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus says.

Four people were found dead around 2:22pm at a mushroom farm, as well as a fifth person with life-threatening injuries, KTVU reports. Three more people were found dead shortly after that near a soil farm. The suspect was found in his vehicle at a sheriff's substation around 4:40pm and was taken into custody without incident; a semi-automatic handgun was found in his car. "At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting," California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted. "Tragedy upon tragedy." A source tells ABC 7 the suspect worked at one of the farms. (Read more California stories.)