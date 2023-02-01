Scientists Aim to Give the Dodo a 2nd Chance

A Texas-based biosciences startup's plan to bring back a wolf-like animal that's thought to have gone extinct in 1936 seems quaint when stacked against its latest plan: to de-extinct a bird that last walked the earth in the late 1600s. Colossal Biosciences on Tuesday said it will endeavor to bring back the dodo bird, a desired feat the company indicates is more doable thanks to $150 million in new funding it has secured, reports Gizmodo. That means Colossal Biosciences has its sights set on resurrecting three creatures: the dodo, the aforementioned thylacine, and the woolly mammoth. The most interesting bits about the science around this quest:

The bird's genome has been sequenced using centuries-old remains and the DNA was next compared to the bird's closest known relatives, the Nicobar pigeon and the Rodrigues solitaire. The latter, like the dodo, is an extinct flightless bird that lived near the dodo's home island of Mauritius. The goal: zero in on which mutations in the genome "make a dodo a dodo," lead paleogeneticist Beth Shapiro tells CNN. Semantics: Using the word "de-extinction" to describe the effort isn't quite right, notes Gizmodo. The best thing Colossal can land on is "science’s best analogue for an extinct creature, not the creature itself as it existed in the past." That's because a living creature’s genetics will need to factor in to the process, meaning "any 21st-century mammoth will have at least some modern elephant DNA imbued in it."