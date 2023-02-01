Eagles Player Indicted 11 Days Before Super Bowl

With 11 days to go until the Super Bowl, a Philadelphia Eagles player has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio. Offensive lineman Josh Sills, a rookie who has only played in one regular season game for the Eagles, was indicted on two felony counts related to an alleged incident in Guernsey County in December 2019, Fox reports. Sills, 25, "engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will," the indictment states. "The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation."

Sills has been issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas court on Feb. 16, just four days after the Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, reports NBC Sports. The NFL hasn't issued a statement on whether Sills will be eligible to play, Deadline reports. It's not clear whether the league has been investigating the allegations or plans to do so. (Read more Philadelphia Eagles stories.)