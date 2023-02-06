Devastating Earthquake Was Felt in 4 Countries

The news after a powerful earthquake near the border of Turkey and Syria early Monday seems to be getting worse by the hour as rescuers in both countries look for survivors and assess the damage:

Death toll: The toll was at more than 1,300 Monday morning, with more than 900 dead in southern Turkey and 400 in northern and central Syria, reports the Wall Street Journal. Hundreds if not thousands of people are believed to be trapped under collapsed buildings. “At the moment, we don’t know how high the dead and wounded numbers will rise,” says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.