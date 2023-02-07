Americans Place $16B on Super Bowl

Gaming organization estimates 50M adults are wagering on Sunday's game
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 7, 2023 3:18 PM CST
A person gambles as betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl are displayed on monitors at the Circa resort and casino sports book Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo/John Locher)

By one measure, this year's Super Bowl is drawing twice the interest last year's did. Americans are estimated to be putting about $16 billion down on Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, twice the amount bet last year, USA Today reports. With gambling now legal in 33 states and the District of Columbia, more than 50 million American adults reportedly are participating. The president of the American Gaming Association, which provided the estimates, said the event builds interest in wagering.

"Every year, the Super Bowl serves to highlight the benefits of legal sports betting," Bill Miller said in a statement, "bettors are transitioning to the protections of the regulated market." Engagement increases, he said, and legal operators send "needed tax revenue to states." The breakdown: 38% will place their bets online, 26% will take part in office pools or square contests, and 13% will deal with a bookie. At the moment, the Eagles are a 1.5-point favorite, per ESPN. Interest crosses borders, of course: Someone in Ontario put $500 bets on each team's kicker to be named Super Bowl MVP. A placekicker has never won the honor. (Read more Super Bowl bets stories.)

