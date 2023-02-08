Politics / State of the Union Address Biden to GOP: Work With Me President gives his State of the Union address By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Feb 7, 2023 8:10 PM CST Updated Feb 7, 2023 8:40 PM CST Copied President Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy applaud. (Jacquelyn Martin, Pool) View 5 more images President Biden is stressing unity and the economy in his 2023 State of the Union address. Some key points of the prime-time speech on Tuesday: "You know, my Republican friends, we could work together the last Congress. There’s no reason we can’t work together and find consensus on important things in this Congress as well," said Biden, per the Washington Post. "Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere." In fact, before the president began his speech, he publicly congratulated the new House speaker, Republican Kevin McCarthy. “Speaker, I don’t want to run your reputation, but I look forward to working with you.” "We are the only country that has emerged from every crisis stronger than when we entered it," the president said. "Today, COVID no longer controls our lives. And two years ago, our democracy faced its greatest threat since the Civil War. Today, though bruised, our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken." The economy is a big theme, per the New York Times. "As I stand here tonight, we have created a record 12 million new jobs—more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years," says the president. (The boast is accurate, but CNN notes that the pandemic skewed things.) "My economic plan is about investing in places and people that have been forgotten. ... This is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America and make a real difference in your lives." Buying American: Biden announced that all construction material for federal projects must be made in America. "Lumber, glass, drywall, fiber optic cable. And on my watch, American roads, bridges, and American highways are going to be made with American products as well." (Read more State of the Union Address stories.) View 5 more images