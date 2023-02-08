Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Out, 'Liar!'

She objects to Biden's claims that the GOP is going after Medicare and Social Security
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 7, 2023 9:01 PM CST
Updated Feb 7, 2023 9:27 PM CST
Biden's Jab at Trump Met With Republican Jeers
President Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.   (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Things got a little testy in the House as President Biden made his pitch for Congress to lift the debt ceiling to avoid default. Biden said Republicans lifted the ceiling three times for former President Trump "without preconditions or crisis," per the New York Times. "Tonight, I’m asking this Congress to follow suit.” Jeers rang out from Republicans as Biden said of Trump: "No president added more to the national debt in any four years than my predecessor," notes the Washington Post.

And boos and shouts of "liar" and bulls---" could be heard as Biden accused Republicans of going after Social Security and Medicare, per the Times. "Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security sunset.” As the boos rang out, Biden added that he “wasn’t saying it’s a majority” of Republicans. He ad-libbed: "Let me tell you, I enjoy conversation." The Hill notes that GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene yelled, "Liar!" and gave a thumbs-down to Biden's comments.

Later, as Biden was asking Congress to pass his immigration plan, some Republicans, including Greene, chanted "Secure our border!" per the Washington Post. Biden paused briefly amid the chants, and the New York Times reports that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy "shushed" the GOP chanters. (Read more State of the Union Address stories.)

