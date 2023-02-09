More details emerged Thursday about what the downed balloon from China had on board as it floated over the US. And while China continues to insist it was merely a weather balloon, the State Department says the newly released details prove otherwise:

The balloon had "multiple antennas to include an array likely capable of collecting and geolocating communications," according to the department, per the Washington Post.

It also had "large solar panels capable of powering an array of intelligence-collection sensors," per the Wall Street Journal.