US Shoots Down Craft High Over Canada's Yukon

A US F-22 shot down an unidentified object flying at a high altitude over the Yukon territory on Saturday at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's request. Trudeau tweeted that he'd discussed the matter with President Biden and that Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled after the object was spotted, the Washington Post reports. No one provided any details about the object, though NORAD released a statement earlier in the day saying it had been positively identified. The command guards skies over North America and includes US and Canadian officials.

Trudeau said Canadian personnel will lead the effort to recover and analyze the wreckage debris, per the CBC. Defense Minister Anita Anand tweeted that she had discussed the matter with her US counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and that they "reaffirmed that we'll always defend our sovereignty together," per CNN. There was no public indication of whether the craft brought down Saturday was connected to the balloon the Air Force destroyed last weekend or the object shot down Friday off the northern coast of Alaska. (Read more NORAD stories.)